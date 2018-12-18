'There's talent in this dusty place'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The talent show in Kukuma, one of Kenya's biggest refugee camps

One of Kenya's biggest refugee camps holds a talent show each year to allow youngsters to showcase their skills.

Some previous winners have gone on to sign professional recording contracts.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Joy at first hijab-wearing Congresswoman