Nigerian duo bring blessings and chaos to BBC
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian comedians Woli Arole and Asiri bestow 'blessings' on BBC

Lively comedians Woli Arole and Asiri have known each other since their school days.

They dropped in to New Broadcasting House during a recent trip to London, bringing blessings from Nigeria and making new friends. And causing minor chaos.

They both star in Woli's first feature film, The Call, which will premier in Lagos later this month ahead of a cinema release in January 2019.

  • 20 Dec 2018
Go to next video: The Tanzanian viral video maker