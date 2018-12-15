How Nigeria helped inspire Black Lives Matter

Video

In the second episode of Diaspora Diaries, we speak to the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi.

Opal was born in Phoenix, Arizona, in the US to Nigerian parents.

She grew up hearing Yoruba and Esan spoken at home - and says her first trip to Nigeria as a teenager, changed her life.

BBC Africa's Daniel Henry travelled to Washington DC to find out how those experiences led to Opal co-founding the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013.