The female superbiker 'killing it'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Nigerian female superbiker 'forgetting stereotypes'
Lolu Tenabe is one of the only women superbike riders in Nigeria and says she's just as good as male competitors.
She told BBC Minute: "Forget stereotypes, forget anything anyone tells you you can't do. Set your mind to it, and you'll get it."
Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-46555854/the-nigerian-female-superbiker-forgetting-stereotypesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window