The female superbiker 'killing it'
The Nigerian female superbiker 'forgetting stereotypes'

Lolu Tenabe is one of the only women superbike riders in Nigeria and says she's just as good as male competitors.

She told BBC Minute: "Forget stereotypes, forget anything anyone tells you you can't do. Set your mind to it, and you'll get it."

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi

  • 13 Dec 2018
