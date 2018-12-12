From Ebola survivor to trainee doctor

Video

Daniel Sidikie Turay was successfully treated for Ebola in Sierra Leone in 2014.

At the time, the virus was spreading across West Africa. It claimed more than 11,000 lives, including nearly all of Daniel's close family.

Five years on, the young man is in medical school. He speaks to the BBC about his dreams and hopes for the future.

Video: Alpha Kamara and Daniel South.

