The men who get whipped to find a wife

Nigeria's Fulani men who get whipped to find a wife
Sharo is a traditional cultural practice where young Fulani men in Nigeria compete to find a wife. The participants are flogged with wooden sticks and canes to test their endurance.
But the practice has declined in recent years, with some Fulani men describing it as dangerous and forbidden in Islam.
The BBC's Yusuf Yakasai travelled to Jigawa in Northern Nigeria where some Fulani clans are determined to keep the tradition alive.
10 Dec 2018
