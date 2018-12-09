'Coloured wedding dresses are a trend'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coloured wedding dresses are on trend: Designer Ogake Mosomi
Could the traditional white wedding dress be a thing of the past?
Ogake Mosomi from Nairobi in Kenya designs colourful wedding dresses and says the demand is growing.
In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she explains why.
Video journalist: Gloria Achieng
09 Dec 2018
