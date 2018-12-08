'I'm not 100% Swedish or Somali'

Video

As part of a new four-part series called Diaspora Diaries, hip hop artist Cherrie talks about her success and her struggle to find identity as a black woman in Scandinavia.

Born in Norway to Somali parents and raised in Sweden, she says she feels neither 100% Swedish nor Somali.

However, she attributes the success of her hip hop career to the Somali diaspora across Europe.

The BBC caught up with her during September's general election in Sweden - where an anti-immigration party was vying to make large gains.

Series producer: Daniel Henry