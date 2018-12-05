Mandela remembered - Five years on
South Africa's first black President Nelson Mandela remembered five years on

South Africa's first black president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela died exactly five years ago, on 5 December in Johannesburg, at the age of 95.

The BBC'sPhil Darley captured moments of mourning days after Mandela's death on a hill outside his home village of Qunu in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province.

  • 05 Dec 2018