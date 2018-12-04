Inside the Secret Killing House

Video

Burundi's security services are running secret torture and detention sites to silence dissent, former government intelligence agents have told BBC Africa Eye.

Using cutting edge reconstruction techniques BBC Africa Eye examines one house in particular, which was filmed in a video posted on social media in 2016.

A red liquid, which looked like blood, was seen pouring from its gutter. We ask if Burundi's repression of opponents has now gone underground?

The government has always denied any human rights violations, and declined to comment for this report.

A BBC Africa Eye investigation - produced and directed by Charlotte Attwood and Maud Jullien

Edited by Suzanne Vanhooymissen

Spatial reconstruction and Situated Testimony: Forensic Architecture

Motion Graphics: Tom Flannery