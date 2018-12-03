'My singing silenced the body shamers'

Video

Kenyan singer-songwriter Mercy Opande was often taunted about her weight.

She entered many talent shows, but was often rejected because she "didn't look how a star was supposed to look."

But then she entered Kenyan TV station KTN's I Can Sing talent show and it proved to be a decision that changed her life.

Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng

Picture credits: KTN I Can Sing, Steve Oduor, Picha za Wanga and Mercy Opande.