Nigeria's 11-year-old eco-activist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Miss Environment': The 11-year-old girl 'saving Lagos'

Misimi Isimi, aka "Miss Environment", is an 11-year-old environmentalist determined to clean up pollution in Nigeria.

She says she loves teaching other children about environmental issues.

Misimi told BBC Minute "some adults are not environmentally responsible" so "she's on a mission to save Lagos".

  • 30 Nov 2018
Go to next video: My 7,000m coastal litter mission