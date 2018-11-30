Nigeria's 11-year-old eco-activist

Media player
'Miss Environment': The 11-year-old girl 'saving Lagos'
Misimi Isimi, aka "Miss Environment", is an 11-year-old environmentalist determined to clean up pollution in Nigeria.
She says she loves teaching other children about environmental issues.
Misimi told BBC Minute "some adults are not environmentally responsible" so "she's on a mission to save Lagos".
