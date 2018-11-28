'I want Nigerians to get justice over rape'

Video

Oluwaseun Osowobi is helping other women in Nigeria to report rape to police after her own traumatic experience.

She set up the Stand to End Rape Initiative, which offers mental health services and support to survivors of rape.

It sits within the #NoMore app, which allows people to report sexual assaults through a secure, encrypted platform.

Video produced by Women Affairs Journalist Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha andJoshua Akinyemi.