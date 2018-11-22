Media player
Nigeria's Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed: 'We need to talk about Nigeria's birth rate'
A new report by The World Poverty Clock shows Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poverty in the world.
The country has 89.6 million people living in extreme poverty as against India’s 71.5 million.
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed explained to the BBC’s Peter Okwoche how the country's economy is diversifying to meet the challenges, but also suggested a discussion needs to be had about Nigeria's birth rate.
22 Nov 2018
