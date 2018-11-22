We have a level of freedom after Mugabe
Zimbabwe after Mugabe: 'We have a certain level of freedom'

It's on year since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign from power, but how has Zimbabwe changed since then?

Political activist Vimbaishe Musvaburi was one of those who celebrated Mugabe's removal, and she says there have been some positive changes in Zimbabwe.

But she, and many others, are concerned with the state of the country's economy.

