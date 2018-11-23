The village that's eradicated FGM

Video

It started when one family decided not to circumcise its women 30 years ago. That idea spread and now an entire village in Sudan has eradicated FGM; they don't even talk about it anymore.

Elsewhere in the country, the majority of girls and women are cut. Now, Sudan's government, with help from international aid, is hoping to put an end to FGM nationwide, by 2030. It comes as the British Government announces £50m to tackle it across the continent.

The BBC's Senior Africa Correspondent Anne Soy went to meet some of the people turning their back on the practice and witnessed the change they are bringing to their communities.

