Why should black people care about Afrofuturism?
Director CJ Obasi wants his films to get black people "aspire for greatness".
The Nigerian works in the genre called "Afrofuturism", a science fiction style focusing on a black future.
Examples include Black Panther and the work of Janelle Monae.
CJ told BBC Minute the civil rights and Black Lives Matter movements have helped his genre become mainstream.
Producer: Olivia Le Poidevin
25 Nov 2018
