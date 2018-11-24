'I won't give my body for music success'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Tanzanian singer standing up to sexual harassment
This Tanzanian musician says she won't 'offer her body' to record producers to be successful.
Mina Hussein makes bongo flava, a type of Tanzanian hip hop.
She told BBC Minute girls in her industry think they need to have a relationship with music managers to achieve their dreams, but she wants to achieve success because of her talent.
-
24 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-46308051/the-tanzanian-singer-standing-up-to-sexual-harassmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window