'I won't give my body for music success'
Video

The Tanzanian singer standing up to sexual harassment

This Tanzanian musician says she won't 'offer her body' to record producers to be successful.

Mina Hussein makes bongo flava, a type of Tanzanian hip hop.

She told BBC Minute girls in her industry think they need to have a relationship with music managers to achieve their dreams, but she wants to achieve success because of her talent.

  • 24 Nov 2018
