'Hospital held my baby's body over bill'

Ogosi and Chinonoso Osegbo weren't allowed to see the body of their son, who had died, over unpaid medical bills.

Chiamaka Ogbodo spent more than a year in hospital after she gave birth to her son and was unable to pay for treatment.

These cases are not isolated. Thousands of patients across Nigeria are thought to have been held in hospital because of similar financial difficulties.

Globally, hundreds of thousands of patients every year are thought to be affected by the issue, with parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia especially affected.

