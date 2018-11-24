'I started taking pictures when I was four'

Media player
Nigerian seven-year-old photographer on mastering the camera
Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun is a seven-year-old from Nigeria with camera skills to pay the bills.
She picked up her first camera when just two years-old, before starting to take photos at four.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Sarah Tiamiyu and BBC Pidgin.
24 Nov 2018
