Magical realism cinema inspired by Africa

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghanaian-American director Blitz Bazawule on new film
Ghanaian-American rapper turned director Blitz Bazawule was in London for the UK premiere of The Burial of Kojo at Film Africa.
The fantastical film is about a girl who must look for her father after he goes missing.
Blitz spoke to BBC What's New? about his love of filmmaking, filming on the continent and mastering technology.
Producer: Nora Fakim
-
16 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-46225516/ghanaian-american-director-blitz-bazawule-on-new-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window