'I make zombies for Nollywood'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian special effects makeup artist on creating gore for Nollywood
Hakeem Effects is an award-winning special effects makeup artist working in Nollywood.
He creates, zombies, blood and gore for the multi-billion dollar Nigerian film industry, which produces thousands of films every year.
Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu forBBC News Pidgin
-
18 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-46197669/nigerian-special-effects-makeup-artist-on-creating-gore-for-nollywoodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window