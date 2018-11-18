'I make zombies for Nollywood'
Video

Nigerian special effects makeup artist on creating gore for Nollywood

Hakeem Effects is an award-winning special effects makeup artist working in Nollywood.

He creates, zombies, blood and gore for the multi-billion dollar Nigerian film industry, which produces thousands of films every year.

Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu forBBC News Pidgin

