The country with a monthly cleaning day
Sierra Leone has a national cleaning day once a month

A new campaign introduced by the country's president, has called on people to get out on the streets and clean in order to improve everyone's hygiene. Cleaning days are held on the first Saturday of each month.

Video produced by Daniel South and Alpha Kamara.

(Photo: Abdul from Sierra Leone. Picture credit: Alpha Kamara)

  • 01 Feb 2019
