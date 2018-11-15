'I kept portrait secret for three years'

Media player
Kehinde Wiley: Obama portrait artist opens Lagos studio
Kehinde Wiley's painting of Barack Obama is the first official US presidential portrait by a black artist.
The painting, which was unveiled in February 2018, hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC.
The artist tells BBC Africa he can't wait to "join the conversation" in Lagos, Nigeria, where he's opening a studio.
Video journalist: Faith Ilevbare
15 Nov 2018
