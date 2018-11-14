'I preserve history with my art'

Media player
Lusaka-based artist Stary Mwaba on the importance of painting
Lusaka-based artist Stary Mwaba says that art has an important role to play in preserving the stories of Zambia from the past and the present for future generations.
Video producer: Audace Machado
14 Nov 2018
