'I preserve history with my art'
Lusaka-based artist Stary Mwaba on the importance of painting

Lusaka-based artist Stary Mwaba says that art has an important role to play in preserving the stories of Zambia from the past and the present for future generations.

Video producer: Audace Machado

  • 14 Nov 2018
