Fake me: One week to Insta-fame?

Video

Kenyan social media sceptic Joey agrees to live her life on Instagram for a week to see what happens.

But can she remain true to herself when the line between real and fake starts to blur?

This is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.

To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews.