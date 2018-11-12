Fake me: One week to Insta-fame?

Media player
Fake me: Can you become an Instagram influencer in a week?
Kenyan social media sceptic Joey agrees to live her life on Instagram for a week to see what happens.
But can she remain true to herself when the line between real and fake starts to blur?
This is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.
To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews.
