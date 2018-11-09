The newspaper for Africans in Delhi

Media player
Khirkee Voice: The Delhi newspaper bridging the Indian-African divide
A community-based newspaper in the Indian capital Delhi is providing a voice for Africans living there.
Africans make up to 25% of the population in the city's Khirkee village area, but often face discrimination and struggle to integrate.
Khirkee Voice co-publisher Malini Kochupillai told the BBC that they are "providing a voice for the unheard to be heard".
Video Journalist: Angelica Jopson
