'People think you can pray things away'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mental health in Nigeria: Hauwa Ojeifo's 24/7 helpline for women

Hauwa Ojeifo set up a mental health helpline for women in Nigeria after suffering from depression herself.

People seeking support can go to the She Writes Woman walk-in centre or call its 24/7 helpline.

Hauwa has been recognised by the Queen for her achievements.

  • 09 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Chained up while seeking mental health help