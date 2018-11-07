Joy at first hijab-wearing Congresswoman

Media player
Ilhan Omar: Reaction to first Somali-American elected to Congress
Ilhan Omar, who has become the first American-Somali to be elected to the US Congress, has expressed her determination to push for the protection of women and refugees.
Ms Omar, who fled civil war in Somalia as a child and spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya, won Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District in the mid-term elections.
She is also the joint first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress, alongside Rashida Tlaib.
Somali-Americans have been celebrating her victory.
07 Nov 2018
