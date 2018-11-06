Arrested, beaten and seen as a martyr

Media player
The Congolese protester who was arrested, beaten and became a martyr
Pro-democracy activist Luc Nkulula, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, died in a fire at his home in June.
Nkulula, a fearless campaigner, had to put up with regular beatings and arrests, and his friends suspect the fire was started deliberately - an investigation blamed a faulty solar panel.
He helped found La Lucha, a group of young people fighting for a more democratic country.
But the authorities seem to stand in their way at every turn.
This film is produced by BBC Africa Eye.
06 Nov 2018
