Arrested, beaten and seen as a martyr
Pro-democracy activist Luc Nkulula, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, died in a fire at his home in June.

Nkulula, a fearless campaigner, had to put up with regular beatings and arrests, and his friends suspect the fire was started deliberately - an investigation blamed a faulty solar panel.

He helped found La Lucha, a group of young people fighting for a more democratic country.

But the authorities seem to stand in their way at every turn.

This film is produced by BBC Africa Eye.

  • 06 Nov 2018
