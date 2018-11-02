Mayfair: A Johannesburg gangster movie
Mayfair: A South African gangster film with big ambitions

South Africa's Muslim community is at the heart of a new gangster movie set in the Johannesburg suburb of Mayfair.

The film, by acclaimed director Sara Blecher, shines a light on a community often sidelined by mainstream popular culture.

The BBC went to the bustling area of Mayfair to meet the filmmakers.

Video producer: Christian Parkinson

