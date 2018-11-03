Water hyacinths: Turning a curse into a cure

Media player
Kenyan teacher uses water hyacinths for biofuel
A Kenyan teacher Richard Awra uses water hyacinths in a new biofuel to combat both problems of energy poverty and plant over-growth.
The Kenya Marine institute estimates has covered about 10,360 hectares of Lake Victoria.
Richard hopes to continue to supply this cheap alternative so families can afford to cook for their families.
A BBC Africa One Minute story.
VJ: Hassan Lali
Producer: Gladys Njoroge and Mercy Juma
03 Nov 2018
