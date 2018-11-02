Video

"I want the whole world to join me to collect e-waste for a safer environment."

Six-year-old Mellisa Njeri is an e-waste ambassador for the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre (WEEE Centre) in Nairobi, Kenya. Since starting her mission a year ago, she has recycled 150kg of electrical waste.

Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story.