The six-year-old Kenyan fighting electronic waste
"I want the whole world to join me to collect e-waste for a safer environment."
Six-year-old Mellisa Njeri is an e-waste ambassador for the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre (WEEE Centre) in Nairobi, Kenya. Since starting her mission a year ago, she has recycled 150kg of electrical waste.
Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story.
02 Nov 2018
