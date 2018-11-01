Why single women can't rent in Lagos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Lagos landlords think single ladies are prostitutes'

Rose Uwane says she can't find somewhere to rent in Lagos because landlords assume she's a prostitute because she's single.

The social media executive says this is a common problem for many women in Nigeria's capital.

She told BBC Minute that she's been told by a landlord that she'll need to find a man if she wants to rent his apartment.

  • 01 Nov 2018
Go to next video: The Lagos litter warriors