Why single women can't rent in Lagos

'Lagos landlords think single ladies are prostitutes'
Rose Uwane says she can't find somewhere to rent in Lagos because landlords assume she's a prostitute because she's single.
The social media executive says this is a common problem for many women in Nigeria's capital.
She told BBC Minute that she's been told by a landlord that she'll need to find a man if she wants to rent his apartment.
01 Nov 2018
