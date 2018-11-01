Media player
West African fishermen: Foreign trawlers are taking our fish
Fish catches in St Louis, one of Senegal's main fishing ports, fell by 80% in 2017.
Fishermen there say foreign trawlers are depleting stocks putting their livelihoods at risk.
In neighbouring Mauritania, which is now protecting its waters from Senegalese fishermen, half of its fish catch is turned into fishmeal at plants mostly owned by the Chinese and Russians.
It takes 5kg (11lb) of fish to produce just 1kg of fishmeal, which is exported for use on farms to feed other fish and livestock.
