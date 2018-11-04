The girls engaged on the day they are born
Why Oromo baby girls can be engaged on the day they are born

In Kenya's south-eastern Tana River region, baby girls in the Oromo community are engaged on the day they are born.

Parents of the children say the tradition ensures the girl's future is secure, and that it builds strong relationships between families and communities.

Video Journalist: Yadeta Berhanu

