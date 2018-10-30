'Why my superhero is on super-crutches'

Video

Farida Bedwei grew up loving superheroes but noticed there were never any with her condition, cerebral palsy. So she decided to create one herself.

Her comic book character Karmzah gets her power from her crutches that she has to use for her cerebral palsy.

The Ghanaian artist hopes her creation will improve social attitudes towards people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

A BBC Africa One Minute story.

Video journalists: Thomas Naadi and Sulley Lansah.