Lagos Fashion Week showcases African fashion from across the continent, attracting international brands and buyers.

British-Nigerian designer Irene Agbontaen, founder of the brand TTYA (Taller Than Your Average), is unveiling her new collection in her first-ever catwalk show in Nigeria. She designs clothes for tall women like herself who, she says, cannot always find stylish clothes to fit.

As well as collaborating with global fashion brands and Afrobeats stars, the designer also works with smaller-scale Nigerian manufacturers, often women.

She spoke to BBC Africa's One Minute Stories about Fashion Week, cultural appropriation and the importance of the "uzzle".

Video Journalist: Rupert Waring