Nigerian inventor develops gaming robots

Nigerian inventor Silas Adekunle creates MekaMon gaming robots
The Nigerian robotics engineer who created MekaMon, the world's first intelligent gaming robot, says perseverance is key to his success.
UK-based Silas Adekunle wants to inspire many Nigerians at home to also make it in the tech industry.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story.
29 Oct 2018
