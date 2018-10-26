Ethiopian women welcome female president

Media player
Women in Addis Ababa react to the election of their new president.
Sahle-Work Zewde has become Ethiopia's first female president, and is Africa's only female head of state.
Women in the capital Addis Ababa gave their reaction to the news.
26 Oct 2018
