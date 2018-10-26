Ethiopian women welcome female president
Women in Addis Ababa react to the election of their new president.

Sahle-Work Zewde has become Ethiopia's first female president, and is Africa's only female head of state.

Women in the capital Addis Ababa gave their reaction to the news.

