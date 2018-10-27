The Nigerian town where twins are everywhere

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's twin town: Igbo-Ora has an unusually high birth rate of twins
Igbo-Ora is a town in Nigeria where you might think you are seeing double.
The Oyo State town has one of the highest birth rates of twins in the world.
BBC Africa What's New asked some twins what they love about having a womb-mate.
