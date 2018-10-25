What is global warming?

Video

Top scientists are urging changes "in all aspects of society" to limit global climate warming to 1.5C.

Experts say it's extremely likely that human activity is the main cause of recent global warming.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (or IPCC) has produced a special report saying that our planet is heating up too quickly and it's time for the whole world to make an effort to change it.

A BBC What's New? explainer.

