Why are pangolins endangered?

What are pangolins and why are they endangered?
Pangolins are the world's only scaly mammal.
All eight species are endangered from being hunted for their scales and meat.
They are seen as delicacies in parts of Asia and Africa.
BBC What's New? explains.
24 Oct 2018
