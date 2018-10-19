'My family had arranged for my burial'
Tanzania ferry disaster: 'My family had arranged for my burial'

A month ago, the MV Nyerere capsized on the Tanzanian side of Lake Victoria killing more than 200 people.

But among the survivors was ship's engineer Augustine Cherehani.

He was found in an air pocket three days after the disaster.

Here he talks about how his family had planned his funeral.

