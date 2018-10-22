Video

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was the recipient of the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize this year.

She is known as a strong voice on politics, race and feminism.

She spoke to BBC Focus on Africa about her family, Africa, misogyny and the upcoming adaptation of her novel Americanah with actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Americanah follows the experiences of a young Nigerian woman who moves to the United States to study at university.