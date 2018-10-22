Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: 'We all breathe misogyny'
Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was the recipient of the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize this year.
She is known as a strong voice on politics, race and feminism.
She spoke to BBC Focus on Africa about her family, Africa, misogyny and the upcoming adaptation of her novel Americanah with actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Americanah follows the experiences of a young Nigerian woman who moves to the United States to study at university.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45903840/chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-we-all-breathe-misogynyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window