'Amputee football changed my life'

Video

Emmanuel Ibeawuchi is captain of Nigeria's amputee national team.

He lost his foot in a traffic accident, but was delighted to discover people like him playing the sport.

His team, nicknamed the Special Eagles, have qualified for the Amputee Football World Cup 2018, which starts next week in San Juan de Los Lagos, Mexico.

But due to a lack of financial backing, the Nigerian team has started a crowd-funding campaign to raise the necessary finances.

Video producers: Joshua Akinyemi and Yemisi Adegoke