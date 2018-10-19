Media player
Why is this African town letting mosquitoes in?
Thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes are set to be released in a village in Burkina Faso.
It is part of a project aimed at wiping out the malaria-carrying insects.
It will be the first time genetically engineered mosquitoes have been released in any African country.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
