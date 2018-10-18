Freestyle football 'lion'
The Nigerian female freestyle football champion

Ajibade Rasheedat is one of the best female freestyle footballers in Nigeria.

The teenager is called a lion by her supporters and uses the sport to help build her confidence.

She told BBC Minute that the sport has given her fame and she doesn't intend to quit.

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi

