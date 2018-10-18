Media player
Video
The Nigerian female freestyle football champion
Ajibade Rasheedat is one of the best female freestyle footballers in Nigeria.
The teenager is called a lion by her supporters and uses the sport to help build her confidence.
She told BBC Minute that the sport has given her fame and she doesn't intend to quit.
Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
18 Oct 2018
