How I discovered my boyfriend had given me HIV
Diana Reeve had been in a relationship for four-and-a-half years. When she discovered that her partner was sleeping around, she brought their relationship to an end. Only then did she find out that he had given her HIV. She describes the moment when she learnt about the diagnosis.
16 Oct 2018
