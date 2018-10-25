'Every time I score, I plant a tree'

Media player
Kenyan football teen plants trees for goals
Teenage footballer Lesein Yes from Kenya plants a tree for every goal he scores.
He combined his love of nature and football after hearing about deforestation.
He hopes to take the initiative across the continent.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story from BBC What's New?
25 Oct 2018
